Mayor signs proclamation for Knights of Columbus Awareness Month

Photo by Kay Kirkland

Pictured are (front row, from left) Stan McKee, Mayor Bill Cooper, Larry Steck, (back row) Jerry Brecher and Steve Koach.

 Kay Kirkland

Special to The Ledger

Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper signs a proclamation declaring October as Knights of Columbus and People with Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Month on Sept. 23.

The proclamation recognizes the Catholic fraternal organization and its fund raising efforts to help support Coffee County Training Center and Merle Wallace Purvis Center provide programs for intellectually disabled citizens.

This is the 25th year for the “Tootsie Roll” fundraiser where Knights offer a tootsie roll in exchange for a donation. The fund raising drive begins on Sept. 27 and 28 and continues through the month of October. Last year the Enterprise Knights of Columbus donated more than $7,000 to local charities.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments