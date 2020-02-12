Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper and city leaders expressed their thanks Feb. 10 to the volunteers who helped orchestrate the year-long celebration of the Boll Weevil Monument’s 100th birthday, culminating with a big downtown ceremony Dec. 11, 2019. The monument was originally placed in downtown Enterprise Dec. 11, 1919. Cooper said it was important to say “thank you” for the individual and group contributions that made the celebration a wonderful and memorable event. “We just couldn’t let this occasion pass without reminding you that you were not just a part of something special, but you made something special happen,” Cooper said. “You shared ideas, you made ideas come to life. You gave of your time, your talent, and obviously, you shared your heart with us and with this city that we all love.” Pictured are the appreciation award winners who attended the ceremony at the Enterprise Civic Center, along with Mayor Cooper.
