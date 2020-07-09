The Republican Women of Coffee County (RWCC) will meet July 15 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club (3000 Ozark Highway). The program will be an Enterprise Mayoral Candidate forum.
Candidates participating are Mayor Bill Cooper, City Council President Perry Vickers, Bill Baker and Lister Reeves. They will be answering questions from RWCC members.
The Enterprise municipal election will be held on Aug. 25.
Social time begins at 11 a.m.; an optional $12 buffet to be served by club employees begins at 11:20 a.m.; and the program begins at about 11:50 a.m.
Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at rwccreservations@gmail.com, or 334-494-3763.
