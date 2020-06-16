McDermott makes dean’s list at Kennesaw State
KENNESAW, Georgia — Marissa McDermott of Enterprise was named to Kennesaw State University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Students named to the Dean’s List were enrolled in at least 9 credit hours of courses and earned a grade point average of at least a 3.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.