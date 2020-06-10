Medical Center Enterprise announced its visitation policy for visitors or caregivers of inpatient and surgical patients Tuesday morning while reminding the public that other Covid-19 procedures, such as wearing masks and social distancing, are still in effect.
“We realize that it is a stressful time for our patients and their family members, but our focus continues to be on keeping them safe and healthy,” said Lisa Fenner, facility compliance and privacy officer and marketing director. “With visitor restrictions, we reduce the risk of spreading the virus.”
The guidelines, effective now, are as follows:
» Each patient, excluding OB/GYN patients on the Women’s Wing, may designate one person to be the visitor/caregiver for the day during their stay at MCE.
» Each OB/GYN patient on the Women’s Wing is allowed one visitor the duration of their stay.
» If you leave the facility for any reason, we will dispose of your armband. Upon re-entry, you will be rescreened and a new arm band will be placed.
» Your temperature will be monitored daily by our staff throughout the visit. If you have a temperature greater than 100 degrees, you will be asked to leave.
» All deliveries of food, flowers or personal items will be delivered to the patient room via MCE staff upon drop-off to the screening table.
» Masks must be worn for the duration of your stay within the facility.
» We ask that you stay within the patient room unless obtaining food from the hospital cafeteria or vending machines.
» We are still not allowing any visitors for outpatient testing (X-ray, lab, cardiopulmonary, physical therapy) unless the patient needs assistance with mobility.”
An exception to the above rules, visitors for patients in the ICU will enter at the screening tables at the front of the hospital and complete the screening process there. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Updates are based on the information available at this time and are subject to change depending on the circumstances.
All who enter the medical center will also need to go through the screening process as well where they will be greeted by a staff member, asked a few questions, have their temperature taken, be given a mask and have the process explained to them.
“Each day, we closely monitor the recommendations from the CDC to ensure that we are doing everything that we can,” Fenner explained. “Of course, we are still leading through compassion, and there are exceptions for certain situations. If it is an end-of-life situation, we, of course, want to work with the family so they can be close to their loved ones.”
For questions regarding the visitation policy, visit https://www.mcehospital.com/patients-visitors or call the medical center at 334-347-0584.
