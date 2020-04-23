Medical Center Enterprise, in an effort to ensure transparency, will release all information regarding COVID-19 testing and statistics at the hospital through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.
Lisa Fenner, MCE’s HIPAA/compliance/privacy officer and marketing director, said knowledge is power for the public.
“That’s one of the reasons I started putting this together,” Fenner said. “I contacted James (Brown, Coffee County EMA director) and said I want everybody to send them to you and you disseminate them as you see fit. Some people might not want to give (results) to me, and I think one central hub works best.”
Fenner said the Coffee County EMA does an outstanding job disseminating information to the public and trying to keep everyone safe.
“The more the citizens of Coffee County know what’s going on outside their front door, the more power they have with that knowledge — and can prepare themselves,” Fenner said. “If they know there are still positive cases being found in the county, maybe they’ll take that mask they’re supposed to be wearing more seriously.”
Brown released the following numbers on Thursday morning. They are for MCE only and do not include tests performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health, private practices or for-profit agencies.
Medical Center Enterprise:
Total patients tested: 92
Total pending tests: 6
Total confirmed cases: 6
Fenner said the number of tests may seem low, but patients have to show symptoms for COVID-19 before they are tested.
“If they do not meet the guidelines specified by ADPH and CDC they do not get tested,” she said. “We certainly don’t want to test people for something that we don’t think they’re going to have.”
Coffee County EMA continues to encourage all individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 to seek the advice of their personal physician before seeking testing. If you do not have a personal physician, call MCE before showing up at the hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.