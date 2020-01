Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DALE AND COFFEE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CST... AT 104 PM CST, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF BRANTLEY TO 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF OPP TO 9 MILES WEST OF SAMSON. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 50 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELBA, ENTERPRISE, FORT RUCKER, NEW BROCKTON, ARITON, LEE, KINSTON, MIXONS CROSSROADS, CURTIS, CARL FOLSOM A/P, CAMP HUMMING HILLS, CLINTONVILLE, ROETON, CAMP ALAFLO BSA, PHILLIPS CROSSROADS, ARCUS, ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, HWY 231 PEA RIVER BRIDGE, ALBERTON AND RICHBURG.