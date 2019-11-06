Meadowlawn Memorial Park would like to invite everyone to come out and place a fresh Remembrance Wreath in honor of our countries heroes that rest there. Please help us honor and remember as many heroes as possible by sponsoring remembrance wreaths, volunteering or by inviting family and friends to become involved.
The goal at Meadowlawn is to get 1,360 wreaths for the local heroes laid to rest there, to make sure that they are never forgotten for the sacrifices they gave for our country. To teach our young people what community and Americanism is truly about.
You may go directly to the WAA website, click on Meadowlawn Memorial Park (ALMMPE) to donate a wreath. Please contact Meadowlawn if you have any questions.
The ceremony will take place Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.