Angela Lane and Jamil Khan typically love to see their members at the Enterprise Senior Center.
They still do, but these days it is through a car window. Despite the center’s closure in order to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meal program through the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) has continued.
Lane, the center’s manager, and Khan — they work side-by-side, Lane said — wear masks and gloves as they pass hot lunches to members, who pull up curbside.
On Thursday, chicken and mushrooms, mashed potatoes, greens and cheese, a roll, a cookie, water and milk were distributed to members in the pick-up line. Twenty-three additional meals were delivered to the homebound.
Also this week, SARCOA included a care package with a week’s worth of food in case, for whatever reason, the hot meal program is somehow interrupted.
The “thank yous” and the smiles Lane and Khan receive don’t begin to cover what they get from the seniors. Those masks can’t conceal their smiles.
“They tell us they love us and they miss us,” Lane said. “Now that they can’t come, we all see how important the senior center is to some people.
“We had a lady come through the other day and told us she hadn’t seen anybody since this started until she saw us. She broke down crying.
“So what I did, when I got off work that day, I went to her house. She has a long driveway. I rang the doorbell and I backed way up. She came to the door and I blew her a kiss and I said, ‘I love you.’”
Khan said some seniors have joked that he and Lane are enjoying the break.
“No we’re not. We’d much rather have you inside the senior center safe and sound and everybody doing what they usually do — playing dominoes, playing cards, watching TV,” Khan said.
Birgit Briggs is the director of the Enterprise Senior Center, which is behind the Civic Center on Highway 167 on the north side of the city.
The meals program is available only for center members and can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. until noon each weekday except holidays. The service is free.
“We have to report those meals to SARCOA, and they report it to the state,” Briggs said.
Besides the meal program, however, Briggs said the senior center is completely closed until further notice.
“SARCOA will make the decision when we can reopen,” the director said. “We stay in touch with our members so they don’t think we’ve forgotten about them.
“I’m calling everybody with the Census sign-up. Census event planned here at the senior center, but with social distancing we had to cancel that. We’re making calls to give clients info. We can get it done by computer.”
Normally, the center is a busy place. It’s usual hours are 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. It’s a place for recreation, public education, even nutrition education.
There are art classes on Tuesdays, sewing classes on Wednesdays.
But there is nothing normal about these times. As wonderful as the meal program is, Briggs and her team understand the social environment of the center is just as crucial — and not much can be done about that.
“That, to me, is an important factor in quality of life. We have to talk,” Briggs said.
She is eager for end of COVID-19 and for the center to reopen. She said you don’t have to be an Enterprise resident to come to the center. Anyone interested in the center can call 347-3513.
“We’re always looking to increase the number of clients. We want to see not just our regulars, we want new members to come and enjoy their time with us,” Briggs said.
