Medical Center Enterprise has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Silver Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Medical Center Enterprise earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health; get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.
“Medical Center Enterprise is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Lydia Rhodes, QMRC Director. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidencedbased clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
Medical Center Enterprise additionally received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
“We are pleased to recognize Medical Center Enterprise for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
Suzanne Woods, CEO of Medical Center Enterprise, adds “We are honored to be recognized by the American Cancer Association and American Stroke Association for this award. We are truly just doing what comes natural for our staff, and that is ‘taking great care of our patients’. We appreciate our partnership with AHA to enhance stroke awareness in our community, encouraging the public to be aware of the signs of a stroke and to know that the most important thing is to call 911 as soon as you think you are having a stroke. Don’t attempt to drive yourself to the hospital.”
Uncontrolled risk factors include:
Age: Stroke can occur at any age; 1 out of 5 people who have a stroke are under 55 and your chance of stroke increases as you get older
Gender: More women have stroke than men and more women die from stroke than from breast cancer every year
Family history: You are at greater risk if a family member has had a stroke
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Medical Center Enterprise is a 131-bed progressive, acute care hospital offering a full range of health services to Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Coffee County and surrounding areas. Skilled professionals and technology come together to provide patients compassionate, customer-focused care. Key services include obstetrics & gynecology, emergency medicine, orthopedics, diagnostic imaging with digital mammography, general surgery, physical therapy, family/internal medicine, sleep medicine and senior care. In addition, Medical Center Enterprise operates MCE Medical Group, with employed physicians specializing in Cardiology and OB/GYN.
