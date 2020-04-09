Coffee County’s own web-based sign-up for medically trained personnel to volunteer to help during the COVID-19 pandemic was called “Coffee County Medical Corps.”
County EMA Director James Brown on Thursday opted to consolidate that worthwhile project with the Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services, which now has a page seeking medically trained volunteers.
“We will now be directing all medically trained personnel who wish to volunteer to the Alabama Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services website,” Brown said.
That site is www.servealabama.gov/alabamareadyop.
Brown said the response from volunteers in Coffee County was heart-warming.
“We had 25 people sign up in just a couple days. State-wide, they had more than 200 health care volunteers and we had 25 just in Coffee County,” Brown said during a telephone conversation Wednesday afternoon. “You like to see that.”
Not that the Coffee County EMA Director was particularly surprised by the local response.
“We thank all our local volunteers — those who are making masks, those who are delivering food, those who have, stepped up to say ‘I’m here to help,' those who have kneeled down and prayed,” Brown said in a statement released Thursday morning.
“We are proud of the citizens of Coffee County for your spirit of self-sacrifice and your willingness to help others. We are truly stronger together.”
Those with medical training who sign up as volunteers are subject to activation from the state and the Board of Medical Examiners to help fight the pandemic.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health had recorded 13 positive tests of Coffee County residents and 107 people had been tested. The county had zero deaths due to the virus.
Statewide, 20,605 tests had been conducted with 2,603 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 333 hospitalizations in the state, 70 deaths have been reported and 48 of those have been confirmed as deaths due to the virus.
