There will be a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at 9 a.m. at City Cemetery on North Main Street.

The welcome will be done by Eddie Phillips and t opening invocation by Pastor Roderick Caldwell.

Other duties include:

Pledge of Allegiance — Michael Lait, SAT

City of Enterprise Proclamation — Mayor Bill Cooper

Memorial Day vs. Veterans Day — Councilman Perry Vickers, SAR

Speaker — Ozark Mayor Bob Bunting, Purple Heart Recipient

Closing Prayer — Jim Hopkins, American Legion

Taps — Coffee County Veterans

Salute Volley — Clanton’s Battery

Safety protocol will be in place at the event, which is sponsored by Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Coffee County Veterans (CCV).

