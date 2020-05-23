There will be a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at 9 a.m. at City Cemetery on North Main Street.
The welcome will be done by Eddie Phillips and t opening invocation by Pastor Roderick Caldwell.
Other duties include:
Pledge of Allegiance — Michael Lait, SAT
City of Enterprise Proclamation — Mayor Bill Cooper
Memorial Day vs. Veterans Day — Councilman Perry Vickers, SAR
Speaker — Ozark Mayor Bob Bunting, Purple Heart Recipient
Closing Prayer — Jim Hopkins, American Legion
Taps — Coffee County Veterans
Salute Volley — Clanton’s Battery
Safety protocol will be in place at the event, which is sponsored by Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Coffee County Veterans (CCV).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.