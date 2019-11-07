The USAWOCC Department of Military History in conjunction with Clark Cinemas 10 will be hosting a celebration of the movie Midway on Thursday, Nov. 7, to highlight the involvement of local Fort Rucker personnel in the making of the movie as well as the local tie-in to the movie, Ensign John Wiley Brock.
There will be World War 2 artifacts as you enter the auditorium and at 6:30 p.m. CW5 Christopher Braund, Instructor of Military History and Ken Tilley, Army Aviation Branch Historian will speak about the battle and their work as historical advisors for the film. CW5 Russell P. Smith will give a short presentation on US Navy War Hero John Wiley Brock and his role in the battle which earned him the Navy Cross.
Brock was a hometown boy who joined the Navy to serve his country. He successfully completed Naval Aviation training and flew into the history books on June 4, 1942. His family established the nearby town of New Brockton. The U.S. Navy Destroyer Escort U.S.S. Brock was named in his honor as well as Veterans of Foreign War Post 6683 in Enterprise. He was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross, the second highest Navy Award, just under the Medal of Honor.
