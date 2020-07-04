To sum him up in three words, Pinedale Elementary School’s newly-appointed principal brings three key components to the table: focus, compassion and gratitude.
Trey Mims III, a native of Escambia County in Florida, grew up in the world of academics. His father, now a retired coach, teacher and principal, and his mother, a current reading teacher in Vernon, Florida, raised nine children who have all followed in the path of education in some shape or form. Growing up on a farm, he credits those early experiences of hard work with how he stayed focused over the course of his career.
“That work ethic and similar principles that have been instilled in us made it easy to stay focused,” he said. “I hate to use the term no brainer, but you can see the impact they made when you see people come after 10, 15 years and say, ‘Yeah, your mom or your dad was this for me’, so just seeing that has always inspired me to go and help others. It was an easy path for me to follow.”
After graduating from Northview High School in Century, Florida, a school that had only been open for eight years at that point, Mims went on to attend college at the University of West Alabama. Never one to take the easy route, Mims taught 12th grade government and economics and coached football, track and girls basketball in the Andalusia school system while simultaneously pursuing a master’s degree at Auburn University. Teaching and taking online classes during the week, traveling to Auburn on the weekends and using holiday breaks to intern, Mims said he doesn’t regret the path he chose.
“It was a sacrifice, but it was worth it,” he said. “I have no regrets. The bonds I made with people during my internships, everything was a solid investment all around the board.”
After graduating from Auburn in 2018, Mims worked the following school year in Andalusia and received the call he’d been preparing for from Debbie Hope, Coppinville Junior High School principal, in the spring of 2019. Following a series of interviews, he was hired on as assistant principal for the 2019-2020 school year and it’s been “full steam” since then.
In his first year on the administrative staff, Mims said the main thing that stood out to him was the mentorship he was provided.
“One thing I can say about this system as a whole is there was never a lack of mentors,” he said. “Everyone I turned to gave me what I needed. If I needed advice or if I came to anyone, whether it was teachers, administrators or central office, everybody played a role and had a hand in my development by showing me the way and letting me learn and grow. Mrs. Hope and her mentorship really prepared me. Her guidance, how she operates and her attention to detail… being able to see that day in and day out really prepared me and got me to that next level.”
Others took notice of his readiness to go to the next level, too, when he was selected to fill the role of principal at Pinedale Elementary School following the retirement of former principal Twyla Pipkin.
“Mr. Mims is an impressive administrator who possesses a tremendous amount of charisma and energy,” Superintendent Greg Faught said. “He values building positive relationships with his students, staff and parents while also running a tight ship. I have a lot of confidence in Mr. Mims’ overall ability as a school-based administrator and look forward to watching him learn and grow in his new role as principal at Pinedale Elementary.”
Throughout his nearly a decade of teaching experience, Mims said his guiding principle is simple: treat others how you want to be treated. With a firm belief that everyone, regardless of situation or status, deserves to be treated with respect and love, he strives to give the best of himself in all circumstances.
“They deserve your best, every day, every one.” Mims said. “Regardless of what the circumstances or situations may present, everyone deserves to be treated equitably, fairly and with justice.”
With the recent announcement of a system-wide restructuring of the kindergarten classes in the coming years, Mims has joined the staff at a pivotal time. In a school year already set to face more challenges than normal, he says he’s not worried a bit about the hurdles ahead of him.
“I’ve prided myself through my whole career on being able to adapt, adjust and excel,” he said. “It doesn’t bother me either way, in the sense that whatever you give me, I’m going to do my best with. I’m going to roll with the punches. One thing I’ve learned and can say truthfully, every measure that’s taken is in the best interest of the child and has been given a lot of thought. I can sleep peacefully at night knowing that.”
Mims has been married to his wife, Natalie, for five years, and together they have two children, 2-year-old Harrison Mims IV and 1-year-old Imrie Mims. Despite getting his degree from Auburn and having a cousin play on the national championship team, Mims is a “huge” fan of the Florida State Seminoles specifically, but of football in general. Citing a special respect for Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and his detail-oriented, meticulous approach to football, the same can be said for Mims in his approach to preparing for a new position at a new school. He wants to find out exactly what he can bring to the table and how he can help the school system flourish.
“The biggest thing we can do before we go into any situation is sit back and assess,” he said, “and see what works, what doesn’t work, where I fit in the groove of things, how can I serve, what can I do to make things function better and see how all of that aligns with the overall vision of where we want to take Pinedale as a whole.
“Tell the parents and the community of Pinedale that I’m excited for the opportunity to serve them, and I’m a resource. Anyway I can help, just let me know.”
