The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday granted 15 paroles and denied 20 others. Among those granted was Corey Ming, who had been incarcerated on charges from Coffee, Houston and Pike counties.
Ming is from Brundidge. Among his charges were multiple thefts in the Banks area in 2012.
Those denied parole Tuesday included 12 inmates who have been convicted of violent crimes.
