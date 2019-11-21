Miss ESCC to be crowned tonight

Pictured are five of the nine contestants who will be in the Miss Enterprise State Community College pageant tonight. They are (from left) Caitlyn Nolin, Presley Hall, Taylor Jordan, Caitlin Cedarstaff-Aaron and Sierra Crawford. Not pictured are Brayton Martin, Aiyanna Lee, Nia Lofton and Alyssa Kyles. 

 JOSH RICHARDS/THE LEDGER

Enterprise State Community College will have a new queen tonight following the Miss ESCC Pageant.

A total of nine contestants are vying for the title of Miss ESCC in the pageant, scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Enterprise Campus.

The contestant crowned Miss ESCC will receive a $2,000 scholarship — $1,000 for two semesters.

In addition to the title of Miss ESCC, a first and second alternate and Most Photogenic will also be chosen.

This year’s contestants are Caitlin Cedarstaff-Aaron, a native of Enterprise majoring in criminal justice; Sierra Crawford, Geneva, computer information systems; Presley Hall, Geneva, interpreter training; Taylor Jordan, Valdosta,Georgia, early childhood education; Alyssa Kyles, Elba, elementary education; Aiyanna Lee, Enterprise, paralegal studies; Nia Lofton, Daleville, criminal justice; Brayton Martin, Jack, marketing; and Caitlyn Nolin, New Brockton, agriscience education.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments