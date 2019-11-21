Miss ESCC to be crowned tonight

Enterprise State Community College will have a new queen tonight following the Miss ESCC Pageant.
A total of nine contestants are vying for the title of Miss ESCC in the pageant, scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Enterprise Campus.
The contestant crowned Miss ESCC will receive a $2,000 scholarship — $1,000 for two semesters.
In addition to the title of Miss ESCC, a first and second alternate and Most Photogenic will also be chosen.
This year’s contestants are Caitlin Cedarstaff-Aaron, a native of Enterprise majoring in criminal justice; Sierra Crawford, Geneva, computer information systems; Presley Hall, Geneva, interpreter training; Taylor Jordan, Valdosta,Georgia, early childhood education; Alyssa Kyles, Elba, elementary education; Aiyanna Lee, Enterprise, paralegal studies; Nia Lofton, Daleville, criminal justice; Brayton Martin, Jack, marketing; and Caitlyn Nolin, New Brockton, agriscience education.
