At about 9:58 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, Coffee County deputies responded to a call for a missing 3-year-old on County Road 205.
Upon responding, the mother said she had not seen the child since about 7 a.m. when she had put another child on the school bus and the child was asleep. The mother went back to bed and when she awoke the child was gone and the front door was open.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office called in K-9 for tracking and air support with heat sensing radar to start searching for the child. Officers searched the area around the house while waiting for the K-9 unit to arrive. About one hour after receiving the call, about 300 yards north of house, the child came running from the woods chasing a small dog. The child was OK but was hot, dirty, hungry and thirsty.
Officers had searched around the house and in the house to make sure the child was not hiding and discovered a container of marijuana. The Department of Human Resources was called and the child was turned over to that department while the mother, Cassandra Diane Smith, 33, a white female, was charged with possession of marijuana 1st degree and placed in the Coffee County Jail.
