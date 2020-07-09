The Enterprise Police Department has located Cynthia Lynn Kunis, who was reported missing on July 4.
EPD Detectives located Kunis unharmed at 11:50 a.m.in Covington County. The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the Covington County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.