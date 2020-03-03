The Mitchell Automotive Group’s annual food drive helped the Christian Mission restock its food pantry when at least seven big pickups loaded with canned goods arrived on Tuesday morning.
“All of our Mitchell stores — we have four rooftops in Enterprise — we have a food drive for the Christian Mission because their food pantry gets depleted, generally, over the holidays,” Meredith Mitchell said Monday. “Sometimes it’s in January, sometimes it’s February, like it was this year.
“We go to the grocery stores and we bag and collect food there, and that’s where we get a lot of our food. Some people drop it off, too.”
The Mitchell Group has been doing this for more than 20 years.
“That’s a big part of our platform, for lack of a better word, for the Mitchell Group, my family, to do for the community because they’ve supported us through the years and given us so much,” Mitchell said.
A big team of volunteers unloaded at least seven trucks and shuttled the food inside to the pantry.
