Enterprise’s MojuKai Karate recently attended the fall edition of the Gulf Coast Martial Arts Championship and put together a stellar performance.
A total of seven athletes competed for MojuKai Karate in 16 separate divisions, and those athletes placed in all sixteen divisions. MojuKai Karate owner and primary instructor Lennis Darby said the performance was a “remarkable feat (he) had never heard of being done before.”
“You may have students win across the board at smaller events, but for a whole team to place that well in an event like this is absolutely fabulous,” Darby said.
According to Darby, however, the “most remarkable” part of the competition was seeing the athletes be congratulated on their conduct and demeanor.
“During the day I had people approach me on four different occasions and thank me for the way our students and support staff conducted themselves,” he said. “The comment was made to me that they (the host school) had never seen a group that from top to bottom was as helpful and respectful as our group was. That’s a testament to our staff, the students, parents and supporters. I could not possibly be prouder of the fact that our people are learning how to be warriors, but more importantly, how to be honorable warriors.”
MojuKai regularly takes students to tournaments, Darby said.
“We do anywhere from 10-12 tournaments a year,” he said. “This year we’ve stretched it out a bit more and gone to approximately 15; that’s a lot compared to most schools. But we have a lot of students, youth and adult, who really enjoy the process. They use the idea of competition as motivation to work even harder. In return, they become more prepared, more fundamentally sound. Some people may say that sport karate is unsuited for self-defense purposes; to that I can only say that they’re not incorporating the training properly. A student who spends time training, regardless of what they are training for, is naturally getting better. It is then up to the instructor to use the enhanced skills to improve the students’ self-defense.”
But Darby said he is insistent on one thing.
“No matter if they win or lose, what we assess most closely is the way they conduct themselves,” Darby said. “We are very clear that poor behavior — that which does not reflect positively on the student, the instructors or the school — will not be tolerated. We expect each student to be gracious, kind and respectful of every other person there — especially their competition. The way they treat another student may be the only positive example of true martial arts spirit that person is ever exposed to. I want our school and our students to be seen as the standard bearers for honorable behavior.”
Darby said the focus in teaching is on honor, self-discipline, respect and integrity. Having students compete at tournaments is just one method of incorporating those concepts into real-world applications.
“It is not important to us, the instructors, that our students win,” Darby said. “What is important is that they work hard so that they can win. Then, even if they lose, they can respect their own effort. Losing is also a way to measure the character of a person; it is entirely possible to win poorly or to lose with grace and dignity. Knowing the difference is important in life. It is also important for kids…not just kids, but everyone…to know that there are situations in which they may lose, even if they have worked hard; someone else may have worked a bit harder and that’s ok. Every person who becomes successful will attest to the fact that they have failed more often than they have succeeded; it is how you cope with failures that determines whether or not you will eventually overcome your challenges.”
MojuKai Karate is at 607 East Lee Street, at 334.475.3899, or on the internet at mojukaikarate.com.
