Mommy and Me on the Farm is scheduled for Friday at MightySewalls6 Farms from 6-8 p.m. The farm is at 38 County Road 435 in Kinston. Come on over with your littles and love on the fur babies. It’ll be a little cooler and not so hot at 6 p.m. Let’s feed the animals some snacks, get some pictures, and have some giggles and lots of fun. When we’re done, we can sit around the fire pit and make some S’mores.

