Enterprise High School’s 500-plus seniors will get a unique and highly visible acclamation from the City of Enterprise this month.
In honor of and congratulations to the upcoming graduates, the city has turned the lights in the fountain around the Boll Weevil Monument to blue, and the ornate railing around the monument has been decorated with blue bows in the Big Blue Wildcat colors.
Enterprise Engineering Department Interim Director Staci Hayes thanked Suellen Mitchell for making the decorations.
“She handmakes all of the bows. She always does a great job of decorating,” Hayes said.
She also noted that as part of the tribute to graduating seniors, the city has purchased four new navy-blue Wildcat flags that are gracing the four corners of the Main/College street intersection.
Mayor Bill Cooper said he is pleased that the city can make this special gesture to recognize the EHS senior class, especially since the ongoing COVID-19 health threat has caused so many of the traditional activities that make a senior year memorable have had to be canceled.
Enterprise City Schools students are finishing up the school year at home, “attending” classes made possible through internet connections between students with computer devices at home, with teachers using their devices from home or another safe location. The learning strategy became necessary after federal, state and local health experts determined the spread of the virus could be slowed and eventually halted through social distancing and strict sanitation practices.
However, seniors in good standing did not have to complete the year online and were dismissed in March.
“This has been a tough year for these seniors. We wish they could have had a normal senior year, but safety had to be a priority in this terrible situation,” Cooper said.
A retired educator who served 42 years with Enterprise City Schools, Cooper said he sympathizes with the students.
“This is a milestone event for these young people. Lighting up the monument and decorating it is one way we as a city can show these graduates how proud we are of their accomplishments,” the mayor said.
Anyone who would like to see the blue-lighted monument can tune in to the Boll Weevil Soap Company’s live cam downtown. Go to www.bollweevilsoapcompany.com and scroll down to the gray footer and click on Weevil Cam under Quick Links, or go directly to the camera by clicking on https://bollweevilsoapcompany.com/pages/weevil-cam.
