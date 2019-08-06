Moore announces bid for congress

Former State Representative Barry Moore on Monday officially announced his plans to run for a seat in the United States Congress.
He welcomed his supporters to a press conference at the Moore’s barn where he told his intentions to run for the District 2 congressional seat. The seat will be vacated by Martha Roby, who said she will not seek reelection.
Initial plans were to hold the press conference at the Coffee County Courthouse, but it was moved due to the possibility of rain.
Moore was elected to the state legislature in 2010. In 2018, he vied against Roby for the Republication nomination and lost in the primary election.
According to Moore, there are three things that guide every political decision he makes.
“My faith, then the family and then finance,” he said. “Every decision had a test when it came across my desk. The first was does it conflict with my faith? The second was how does it impact families in the state of Alabama? Is it pro-life? Is it conservative? Is it what I told my people at the church or in the community I was going to do? The last was always finance. The issues of low taxes and creating jobs.”
He told his supporters that, if elected, he would abide by those three values.
“I assure you today, I will make every decision in Washington, D.C. based on those three principles,” he said. “If I lose my way, vote me out of office and send somebody else.”
