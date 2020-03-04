Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, who led a large field in the GOP 2nd Congressional District race Tuesday, will face former state Rep. Barry Moore in a runoff to fill the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Martha Robby.
With 99% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning, The Associated Press shows Coleman leading the contest with 38,751 votes, which was 38.3% of ballots cast.
Although the election totals separating Moore and political newcomer Jessica Taylor in Tuesday election is less than 1%, both candidates have released statements concerning the runoff.
The totals separating Moore, who is from Enterprise, and Taylor were too close early Wednesday morning for a second-place finisher to be named. In the most recent totals, Moore had 20,830 votes or 20.56%, and Taylor had 20,037 or 19.8%.
“While we wait patiently for all the ballots to be counted, I want to offer my congratulations to Barry Moore on his strong finish in this race. At this time, it appears likely that he will be the one to move forward into the runoff,” Taylor said in her statement.
In Moore’s statement, he said, “We will be back at it starting today to earn your vote in the runoff. It’s going to be a tough four weeks, but I’m confident our message of standing for conservative values, supporting our military and our veterans, and supporting our president is a strong one.”
Former state Attorney General Troy King finished fourth with 14 percent or 14,498 votes.
Election officials are working to verify the unofficial vote totals.
Here is the original article that appeared in Wednesday's edition of the Eagle:
Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman is heading to a runoff in his first bid to be the Republican nominee for the 2nd Congressional District on the November ballot.
With more than 90% of the district’s precincts counted, Coleman was leading all candidates with 39% of the vote. Coleman’s closest opponents were former state Rep. Barry Moore of Enterprise, who was at 21%, and political newcomer Jessica Taylor of Prattville with 19%. Former Alabama Attorney General Troy King received 14% of the vote.
Coleman said at his watch party in downtown Dothan that his campaign team is ready to start working this morning to win the runoff.
“Our team is ready to go to work the next 30 days to win this race,” Coleman said. “We’re in a solid lead and ready to go,” adding that his team will not be outworked as the campaign moves toward the March 31 runoff.
As votes were being counted, Moore said he was “feeling good” about the outcome and had nowhere to go but up.
“We’re ready and looking forward,” he said.
All three candidates focused their campaigns on conservative values, highlighting agendas of pro-life, gun rights, a strong military, border security and support for President Donald Trump.
In the campaign, Taylor was Coleman’s most vocal critic over a 2012 Department of Justice lawsuit against his company, Coleman Worldwide Moving.
The lawsuit focused on allegations that the company defrauded the federal government of $723 million when submitting moving invoices with inflated weights for military families. The company opted to pay a $5 million settlement, which Coleman said was a business decision to avoid further legal costs and wasted time.
Coleman said during the campaign: “We have remained in good standing with the government. We continue to have government as an excellent customer.”
According to mid-February campaign financial records, Coleman has outspent his opponents by almost a 10-to-1 ratio, with his campaign war chest totaling $1.9 million.
Coleman has been endorsed by several groups, including the Alabama Farmers Federation, Business Council of Alabama, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Moore is being supported by the Conservative Christians of Alabama.
Taylor is being backed by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, the Susan B. Anthony List and Winning for Women, among others.
The GOP nominee will face Phyllis Harvey-Hall who defeated Nathan Mathis in the Democratic primary.
The winner will replace Rep. Martha Roby, who did not seek re-election.
The general election is Nov. 3.
Tuesday’s Primary
voting in Coffee County:
Proposed Statewide Amendment No. 1
No — 9,034
Yes — 2,497
President of the U.S. — Democrat
Joe Biden — 1,597
Bernie Sanders — 433
Michael Bloomberg — 276
Elizabeth Warren — 118
Pete Buttigieg — 11
Michael Bennet — 10
Cory Booker — 9
Tulsi Gabbard — 9
Tom Steyer — 7
Andrew Yang — 5
Amy Klobuchar — 3
Julian Castro — 1
John K. Delaney — 0
Marianne Williamson — 0
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
Phyllis Harvey-Hall — 1,181
Nathan Mathis — 945
President, Public Service Commission
Laura Casey — 1,552
Robert L. Mardis, III — 453
President of the U.S. — Republican
Donald Trump — 9,246
Bill Weld — 122
U.S. Senator
Jeff Sessions — 3,327
Tommy Tuberville — 2,423
Bradley Byrne — 1,861
Roy Moore — 1,410
Ruth Page Nelson — 183
Stanley Adair — 105
Arnold Mooney — 77
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
Barry Moore — 4,656
Jeff Coleman — 2,156
Jessica Taylor — 1,290
Troy King — 1,074
Terri Hasdorff — 198
Thomas W. Brown Jr. — 97
Bob Rogers — 27
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place No. 1
Cam Ward — 3,819
Greg Shaw — 3,748
Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place No. 2
Matt Fridy — 4,366
Phillip Bahakel — 2,316
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 1
Mary Windom — 5,519
Melvin Hasting — 1,824
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 2
Beth Kellum — 3,556
Will Smith — 2,449
Jill Ganus — 1,102
President, Public Service Commission
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh — 5,610
Robin Litaker — 2,428
Member, Coffee County Commission, District No. 2
Kim Ellis — 650
Joseph M. “Mike” Bailey — 446
