Another round of severe storms is expected again on Thursday and Thursday night, including the potential for tornadoes.
Grant Lyons, Coffee County’s EMA Deputy Director, said most of the Wiregrass region is at enhanced risk for severe storms on Thursday. This follows Sunday’s storms that downed trees, power lines and several structures and is a concern for EMA officials. Lyons said trees are more susceptible to a second shot of bad weather.
“You may have a lot of trees that sustained some straight-line wind damage, but didn’t necessarily snap or fall,” Lyons said. “That and the ground being a little saturated, the combination of the two could be problematic ...
“Anytime we have storms like (Sunday night), over the next few days with some wind it can knock a few more trees down. But certainly another storm, we’d expect to have some of those weakened trees to be knocked down. It’s definitely something to watch out for.”
If there is good news, it appears, at least for now, that Thursday’s storms will happen during the day.
“The best we have today is it looks like a late morning through early evening type event,” Lyons said. “We’ll know a little bit more on timing tomorrow afternoon.”
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center indicated tornadoes are possible. Lyons said it’s not expected to bring a large amount of rain — only an inch to 1½ inches is predicted.
“The threat’s going to be the tornadoes and the winds and the hail,” Lyons said. “It’s just that time of year for us, seeing those same threats again.”
Portions of the area could be upgraded to higher risk levels as we get closer to the weather event and confidence increases.
