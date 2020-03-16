music photo

The Enterprise Music Club met March 11 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Christy Garrett (left, violin) and Grace Park (piano) gave a delightful sampling of violin repertoire. Selections included Concertino in G Major by Adolf Huber, The Puppet Show by Gabriel-Marie, Donkey Doodle by William Kroll, and others. They ended with the program with an improvised version of Amazing Grace. Christy Garrett is based out of Dothan and Grace Park teaches piano at Hoobler Music in Enterprise. For more information about the Enterprise Music Club, contact Ann Reynolds at 334-347-5748.

 Submitted photo
