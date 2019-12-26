Through Jan. 15
Youth Sports Spring Soccer Registration
Register for spring coccer. All interested participants must have a current sports physical and a valid CYS Registration. Children must meet the age requirements by Nov. 30, 2019.
Cost: $25 for youth ages 3—4 years
$45 for youth ages 5—14 years
Leagues:
Training: 3-4
Mini-Mites: 5-6
Mites: 7-8
Pee Wee: 9-10
Junior: 11-12
Senior: 13-14
Additional child(ren) will receive a percentage discount to be determined at Parent Central Services during registration. Practices will begin on or about Jan. 20. Season will begin on Feb. 17 and end on March 21. There will be a Parent’s Meeting on Jan. 15, at 6 p.m. Youth Center Gym, located on 7th Avenue. To register, please visit Parent Central Services or use Webtrac. Coaches are needed. If interested, call Youth Sports at 334-255-2254/0950. For more information, call Youth Sports at 334-255-2254 /9105.
Through Feb. 10
Big Buck Contest
Outdoor Recreation is hosting a Big Buck Contest through Feb 10, at 11:59 p.m. Participants must be registered before harvesting their buck and the buck must be harvested on Fort Rucker to qualify. Fort Rucker requires that individuals ages 16 and older have an Alabama State Hunting License, a Fort Rucker Post Hunting Permit (available at isportsman.net) and a hunter education card. Entry fee is $25 per person and open to the public. Hunting and Fishing — Outdoor Recreation Service Center Bldg. 24235 Fort Rucker 36362. For more information and to register, call 334-255-4305.
Dec. 31
Pin-Down Countdown New Year’s Eve Bowling Party
Join Rucker Lanes in bringing in the New Year from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Rucker Lanes will host a Pin-Down Countdown New Year’s Eve Bowling Party. Cost is $40 per Lane, up to 5 guests. Includes Shoe Rental, 90 Minutes of Unlimited Bowling, 14-inch 1-topping pizza and Bottomless Fountain Sodas, (for 5). Add additional time for $15 per hour, per lane. Reservations strongly recommended. For more information please call Rucker Lanes at (334) 255-9503.
