Through Dec. 24
Holiday Golf Sale
SWGC Holiday Sale starts Nov. 29-Dec. 24. Select any in stock item for purchase. When you are ready to checkout, pick a stocking from the tree for a special holiday discount to be applied to your purchase. Does not include demo club purchases, range tokens, and club repair or grip replacement services, all Ping golf equipment, clearance sale items or special orders. Contact Silver Wings Golf Course for more information 255-0089.
Through Jan. 15
Youth Sports Spring Soccer Registration
Register for Spring Soccer! All interested participants must have a current sports physical and a valid CYS Registration. Children must meet the age requirements by November 30, 2019.
Cost: $25 for youth ages 3-4 years
$45 for youth ages 5-14 years
Leagues:
Training: 3-4
Mini-Mites: 5-6
Mites: 7-8
Pee Wee: 9-10
Junior: 11-12
Senior: 13-14
Additional child(ren) will receive a percentage discount to be determined at Parent Central Services during registration. Practices will begin on or about Jan. 20. Season will begin on Feb. 17 and end on March 21. There will be a Parent’s Meeting on Jan. 15, at 6 p.m. Youth Center Gym, located on 7th Avenue. To register, please visit Parent Central Services or use Webtrac. Coaches are needed. If interested please contact Youth Sports, (334)255-2254/0950. For additional information call Youth Sports at 334-255-2254 / 9105.
Through Feb. 10
Fort Rucker Big Buck Contest
Outdoor Recreation is hosting a Big Buck Contest from Nov. 2, at 12 a.m. to Feb. 10, at 11:59 p.m. Participants must be registered before harvesting their Buck and the Buck must be harvested on Fort Rucker to qualify. Fort Rucker requires that individuals ages 16 and older have an Alabama State Hunting License, a Fort Rucker Post Hunting Permit (You can get at isportsman.net), and a Hunter Education Card. Entry fee is $25 per person and open to the public. Hunting and Fishing — Outdoor Recreation Service Center Bldg. 24235 Fort Rucker 36362. For more information and to register, contact Outdoor Recreation Service Center at 334-255-4305.
Dec. 19
Mad Scientist Workshop
It’s a Mad Santa’s Workshop. Center Library would like to encourage our future innovators, educators, and leaders with our holiday-themed Mad Scientist Workshop, a STEAM program. For this event, we’ll be exploring the world of color-coding with the help of Ozobot robots. Participants will design codes to help Santa’s robot elves navigate mazes and decorate the workshop. This program will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4-5 p.m., and is open to ages 7-12. Registration is limited to the first 15 participants. All supplies will be provided. Open to authorized patrons and EFMP friendly. For more information or to register, stop by or call Center Library at 334-255-3885.
Dec. 20
Quilts of Valor
Join the Fort Rucker Arts & Craft Center as they host quilting workshops conducted by the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Come and join us as we endeavor to piece together quilts under the instruction of experienced Quilts of Valor quilters. Finished quilts will be presented to Wounded Warriors, as a show of honor and comfort. Any skill level can participate as various tasks of the quilting process will be needed. The free workshops are open to the public, ages 16 and over. Please RSVP a minimum of two days prior to workshop date. If you cannot attend the entire workshop, you can still participate. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. For more information, or to register for the free workshop, contact the Fort Rucker Arts & Craft Center at 334-255-9020.
Dec. 21
Christmas Ham Shoot
Silver Wings Golf Course will host the Ham Shoot on Dec. 21 with tee times 7-9 a.m. Cost is $20 per player plus carts and green fees if applicable. Stable ford Tournament Format USGA Handicap or Weekend Dogfight points will be used. Ham and Gift certificates will be awarded as prizes. Registration deadline is Saturday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. Open to the public. For more information contact Silver Wings Golf Course at 334-255-0089.
Dec. 23-27
Holiday Workshop
Come and have fun with these holiday activities such as gingerbread house making, cooking decorating, caroling, games, crafts and more. For more information please call Youth Center at 334-255-2271.
Dec. 24
Ugly Sweater Bowling Party
Join Rucker Lanes for a Christmas Eve Ugly Sweater Bowling Party on Dec. 24. Get two games of bowling and shoe rental for $5 when you wear an Ugly Sweater. Prizes for the Best-Dressed. The party will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information please call Rucker Lanes at 334-255-9503.
Dec. 31
Pin-Down Countdown New Year’s Eve Bowling Party
Join Rucker Lanes in bringing in the New Year from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Rucker Lanes will host a Pin-Down Countdown New Year’s Eve Bowling Party. Cost is $40 per Lane, up to 5 guests. Includes Shoe Rental, 90 Minutes of Unlimited Bowling, 14-inch 1-topping pizza and Bottomless Fountain Sodas, (for 5). Add additional time for $15 per hour, per lane. Reservations strongly recommended. For more information please call Rucker Lanes at 334-255-9503.
