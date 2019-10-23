Oct. 24
Right Arm Night
Leaders, bring your right-hand man or woman out for Fort Rucker Right Arm Night from 4-6 p.m. at The Landing. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night is an old Army tradition, promoting a night of camaraderie and esprit de corps as Leaders come together and treat those standing to their right, (the ones helping them get through daily missions). Complimentary appetizers will be served while supplies last. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night will be held every month. Both military and civilians are invited to attend. Sponsored by First Command. Sponsorship does not imply Army endorsement. For more information, please contact the Landing Zone at 255-0768.
Oct. 25
Fort Rucker Retiree Health Fair
Join us at the 45th annual Fort Rucker Retiree Health Fair on Friday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m.-noon at Yano Hall. All retirees and their family members are welcome to attend. Lyster Army Health Clinic along with other agencies will have booths with information on health topics ranging from health and disease management information, physical therapy, fitness, nutrition and more. Light refreshments will be available along with several door prize drawings. Pending arrival of flu vaccines, Retirees and their family members can also receive their 2019-2020 flu and pneumococcal vaccinations if they are available at that time. For more information contact Lyster Army Health Clinic or call Fort Rucker MWR at 255-2292.
Oct. 25
“Purple Ribbon Walk”
Join us at SGT Ted E. Bear (across from Museum) from noon-12:30 p.m. Wear purple and walk with family, friends, and co-workers to stand up and bring awareness to end domestic violence. For more information contact the Family Advocacy Program, 255-3898.
Oct. 26
Commanding General’s Golf Tournament
Join us for the Commanding General’s Golf Tournament on Oct. 26, at Silver Wings Golf Course. Four-Person Scramble USGA Verifiable Handicap required. If no verifiable handicap, player plays as a scratch player. Cost: $60 Non-members/$50 members includes: 18 Holes of golf, cart, driving range balls, and tournament meal.
Schedule of events:
» 6 a.m. Breakfast Buffet
» 7 a.m. Registration in pro shop
» 7:45 a.m. Announcements
» 8 a.m. Shotgun Start
Lunch and awards immediately to follow play. Two mulligans are sold separately for $10 or $40 for the team. For more information please call the Silver Wings Golf Course at 255-0089.
Oct. 31
Halloween
Trick or Treating on post from 6-8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.