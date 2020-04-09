Starting April 8, the community has a new way to learn about the businesses downtown.
Main Street Enterprise will be launching its Mystery on Main Street. Mystery on Main Street will be a virtual scavenger hunt on Facebook. Twice a week, Downtown Enterprise will post a photo from a downtown business. If you guess correctly, you will be entered to win a gift card to the store.
“I’ve been trying to find creative ways to connect business with the community, and I believe this is it,” Cassidi Kendrick, director of Main Street Enterprise, said.
The plan is to allow citizens of the community to get to know businesses without ever leaving their homes.
“It is a fun thing to do during the quarantine, and it can be done from behind a computer screen,” Kendrick said.
To participate in the scavenger hunt, like the Downtown Enterprise- Home of the Boll Weevil Facebook Page. They will post a picture each Wednesday and Saturday of a mystery business. To enter to win the gift card, you must correctly guess what the picture is of and where it at. Comments must be made by midnight on the day that the image was posted.
The winner of the day’s game will be announced on the following day at 10 a.m. Main Street Enterprise’s goal is to keep things fair. A person can only win once, and no employees or family members of the business can win.
During this time of quarantine, small businesses are hurting. Kendrick thought of this event to help downtown businesses.
“It’s something fun to help the community learn what businesses are downtown and what they have to offer so that when all of this is over, they can visit them,” she said.
