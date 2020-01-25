Nancy Ann Flowers’ journey from The Great Depression and the Civil Rights Act to the election of the first African American president calls for many lessons learned and stories to be told. “He (referring to God) has brought me from a mighty long way,” Flowers said.
Flowers was born on Jan. 26, 1920, in Pike County to the Late Doll and Ann Coleman. She is the fourth child of eight children. She wedded the love of her life, the late Nathaniel Flowers and was in union with Mr. Flowers until his passing, for 62 years. Nathaniel and Nancy were blessed with four generations, which includes 11 children, 32 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
Nancy is a member of the Popular Springs Baptist Church in New Brockton, and is still a member of an Eastern Star. She enjoys cooking and sewing.
When asked the secret to longevity, Nancy said, “It’s God’s grace and mercy. He keeps on blessing me. I’m going to keep on, keeping on.”
Family and Friends refers her as “Madear,” symbolizing the “dear mother” that she is. Nancy’s 100th birthday was celebrated with more than 200 guests on Jan. 18 at the Daleville Cultural and Convention Center.
