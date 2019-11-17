The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise.
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, this date is the third Thursday of the month, which is one week earlier than the organization’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting date.
The guest speaker will be Margo Battenberg, owner of the Enterprise Your CBD Store and a medical professional.
She will explain the purpose of the USDA certified cannabidiol or CBD, a compound found in the hemp plant that has become popular treating patients to eliminate pain, provide a sense of health and well-being and to regulate appetite, sleep patterns and anxiety levels for better physical, emotional and mental health.
NARFE is the only national organization solely dedicated to maintaining and protecting the earned pay and other benefits of all current and retired civil service employees from congressional decisions and actions that could adversely affect them.
NARFE schedules speakers to discuss these benefits and other information important to the membership. Information shared at the NARFE Lunch Programs not only benefits the federal employees, but it also helps their families as well.
All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the Enterprise PoFolks Restaurant.
However, the organization meets on the third Thursday in November and no meeting is scheduled in December.
For more information, contact Lee O’Berry, 393-0492.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.