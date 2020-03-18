The Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) has cancelled its Lunch Program for March 26 at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise.
The cancellation is due to the Coronavirus outbreak and to comply with President Trump’s recommendation for no more than 10 people to meet at gatherings,
NARFE is open to all federal employees, active or retired, to attend the Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise.
Enterprise NARFE members who have concerns or questions about the corona virus; need special help with groceries, transportation, or other health related conditions; or have suggestions about helping others, may contact Lee O’Berry at 334-393-0492.
