The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant, Enterprise.
The guest speaker will be Jennifer Thompson, registered dietitian for Southeast Health in Dothan.
The title of her presentation will be “Living, Moving, and Eating Well.” She will discuss engaging in physical activity, improving self care and quality of life, and taking care of total individual health.
Members will hear about nutrition and healthy-lifestyle needs, nutritional issues and healthier eating habits, and nutritional meal planning.
NARFE members will have the opportunity to ask questions about proper nutrition that will improve their lifestyles.
NARFE is the only national organization solely dedicated to maintaining and protecting the earned pay and other benefits of all current and retired civil service employees from congressional decisions and actions that could adversely affect them.
The Enterprise NARFE schedules speakers to discuss these benefits and other information important to the membership. Information shared at the NARFE Lunch Programs, not only benefits the federal employees, but it also helps their family lifestyles as well.
All federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant. For more information, contact Lee O’Berry, 334-393-0492.
