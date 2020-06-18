Bryson Vasilevich, a 2020 graduate and member of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at Enterprise High School has been named one of the 2020 recipients of the Jon H. Poteat Scholarship. Bryson was chosen as one of the 250 NTHS members to receive this $1,000 scholarship, based on his ability to consistently exemplify the seven character attributes of NTHS — skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership.
Enterprise High School and the Enterprise Career and Technology Center chartered a local chapter of NTHS during the 2019-2020 school year NTHS sponsor. Career Coach Angela Brockman said: “I am grateful that we were able to start our own NTHS chapter to recognize distinguished Career Tech students in Enterprise City Schools. Bryson is an outstanding student with a bright future in the technical field of engineering. I’m proud of him for earning this scholarship, and I know he will use it well.”
Bryson was inducted into NTHS based on his outstanding performance in Career and Technical Education classes. He is also an accomplished member of the Technology Student Association. Bryson plans on attending the University of Alabama in Huntsville to study Electrical Engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.