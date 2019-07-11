The Enterprise Farmer’s Market welcomed representatives from the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida for a meeting of the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority Tuesday morning.
The CPYRWMA is a state agency that has “been responsible for the operation and maintenance of the basin-wide Flood Warning System (FWS) since it was installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the mid-1990s following the Elba flood,” according to information provided by Executive Director Barbara Gibson. The mission of the CPYRWMA is “to develop and execute plans and programs relating to water resource management for citizens within the watersheds to ensure water resources are wisely developed, properly used, and enhanced for present and future generations.”
The meeting was called to order by CPYRWMA Chairman Ronnie Hudson, after which Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper took the podium to welcome all guests to Enterprise.
“I appreciate the job that you all do,” Cooper said. “Keep the good work up, and any way this city can help to continue what you’re doing as far as your meetings are concerned, you’re welcome to meet here as many times as you want to -- our doors are open. Thank you for coming.”
The guest speaker for Tuesday’s meeting was Kelly Godsey, senior service hydrologist/meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida. Godsey spoke about the work he has accomplished in the last few years with NWS, including “increasing (his) office’s observational footprint to better monitor rapidly-changing hydrologic conditions during heavy rainfall events, expanding the impact library of river and flash flood impacts, (and) developing a coastal flood monitoring and prediction system.” He also discussed the importance of the Flood Warning System and its 22 gauges that monitor rainfall and river levels, as the National Weather Service continually utilizes the data those gauges record.
The meeting was concluded with a business session and committee reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.