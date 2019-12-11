Navigator Development Group Inc. was honored on Monday by the U.S. Department of Labor with a 2019 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Program Demonstration award.
The award was established in 2017, when President Donald Trump signed into law the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act, or the HIRE Vets Act, creating the HIRE Vets Medallion Program. The program recognizes companies for recruiting, employing and retaining America’s veterans. Also presented was the Military Challenge coin.
In 2018, Navigator received the Gold Medallion award. Some 239 employees were recognized in that inaugural year before the official program’s launch this year.
“We received the Golden award last year and are very honored to receive the Platinum award this year,” said Keith Gay, Navigator owner and CEO.
According to DOL’s statistics, the companies honored in the past two years have confirmed that more than 52,000 veterans have been hired since 2017.
“Navigator is a huge employer of veterans this includes veterans hired and veterans retained”, said John Savage, Atlanta regional administrator at U.S Department of Labor.
“There are almost 200,000 transition service members that separate (from families) every year, Navigator helps make it easier for them to find employment.
“More than 70% of Navigator’s current workforce are veterans and last year the company’s percentage was 92 percent.”
This year DOL awarded a total of 427 employers from around the nation for recruiting, employing and retaining veterans.
Criteria for the award includes veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; and/or compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.
A formal ceremony was hosted in November by Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia at the Department’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. Scalia said businesses that were honored ranged from small-town businesses to Fortune 500 companies. This is the only veteran hiring award at the federal level.
Navigator was initially founded in 1997 to provide contractor support needs to the U.S. army Aviation Center of Excellence.
With its headquarters near Fort Rucker, and a regional office near Redstone Arsenal, Navigator draws top quality professionals from a wide range of career fields.
