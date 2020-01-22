Gene Nelson retired from the Army, taught school, served as a principal, and then was called to the Methodist ministry, where he is now pastor of the Fitzpatrick United Methodist Church and the Union Springs First United Methodist Church. Nelson presented the “flag folding ceremony” for the members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise and was assisted by the LPCE President Jacque Hawkins. Nelson explained that each of the 13 folds represent American values which include the symbol for life, honor and remembrance of veterans, tribute to our country and the Pledge of Allegiance, tribute to all armed forces, honoring mother and father and with the final and thirteenth fold showing the stars all uppermost reminding us of our national motto “In God We Trust.” Pictured (from left) are Hawkins and Janis and Gene Nelson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.