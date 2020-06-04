Mitchell Automotive presents 4th of July Weekend with Nelly at Bama Slam in New Brockton from July 3 at 4 p.m. to July 4 at 11:30 p.m.
Nelly will be there on Friday, July 3. Tickets are limited. Celebrate America’s freedom with fireworks, grilling, a water park, and enjoying live music. Strick social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/3039481006095144.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.