nelly photo

Nelly

 Wikipedia

Mitchell Automotive presents 4th of July Weekend with Nelly at Bama Slam in New Brockton from July 3 at 4 p.m. to July 4 at 11:30 p.m.

Nelly will be there on Friday, July 3. Tickets are limited. Celebrate America’s freedom with fireworks, grilling, a water park, and enjoying live music. Strick social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/3039481006095144.

Tags

Load comments