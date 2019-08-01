The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education held a work session prior to its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening to discuss a number of upcoming capital improvement projects.
Among the items discussed were the future of the old Carroll Street Elementary School building, roofing projects at three ECS schools, and the possibility of installing synthetic turf on the Enterprise High School football field. The hottest topic on the work session agenda was the proposed new baseball/softball complex at EHS, which has been in the works for some time.
According to Superintendent Greg Faught, the school system initially received a project estimate of $2.5 million when Athletic Director Trent Trawick presented the project a few years ago. However, Faught said that recent bids for the project revealed a much steeper cost for the new facility.
“When we went out and got some estimates, it came back to more than twice the initial estimate at $5.1 million,” Faught said. “We immediately met again, asked how we could cut the cost down, and ended up cutting some things out of it to get it down to an estimated $3.6 million. But of course you never know what the real price is until you bid it out, but rather than come back with such an inflated price, I wanted to present the board with other options.”
One of the other options Faught suggested was the possibility of refurbishing the city’s baseball fields, which EHS baseball and softball teams are currently using for practice and home games. Faught said that he has not approached the city in any official capacity regarding the issue, but he did want to explore the option and bring it before the board.
“I don’t think it’s wise to ignore options when they present themselves -- I always think it’s wise to consider everything that could be on the table rather than just making the decision,” Faught said. “Right now they’re playing on the city fields, and I wanted to know what it would cost to refurbish all the fields and the facilities out there. We got some numbers on that; there was one number out there that they presented to us that was around $1 million. I didn’t want to be presumptuous and come out and say, ‘Hey, we could get this done with the city,’ but I wanted someone else to look at the city fields where they’ve already agreed to let us play and find out if we were to refurbish those, what it would look like.”
Faught said that the cost to refurbish city fields would probably end up around the $1.5 million mark due to items the coaches, principal and athletic director would need to add, which is still markedly less than the $3.6 million to build a new complex.
However, Faught said that the feedback received from parents, faculty and staff indicates a strong desire to have the facility at Enterprise High School, a desire which he understands and believes will be the end result.
“It appears that everyone is in favor of having it on campus, and I understand that too, but we are concerned about the cost, and we’re going to have to make sure that we’re making the right decisions moving forward because we do have other obligations within the school system,” Faught said. “Thankfully we’ve got the luxury of time -- we’d not planned on starting this project until sometime after Oct. 1, so even if we started on it today it wouldn’t be finished by the time baseball season started or even ended. If we can get all our ducks in a row and make sure we’re headed in the right direction, sometime this fall we can start planning for it. If it’s on campus -- and that seems like it’s a pretty popular thing right now -- we can start it right away; if it’s off campus we would probably have to wait. But right now it’s looking like it’s probably going to be on campus, so that could start any time after we get the plans done, and it could be ready for next season.”
No final decisions regarding the future of the baseball/softball facility have been made.
