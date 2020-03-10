On March 7, the New Brockton High School Class of 1962 met at PoFolks restaurant in Enterprise for its annual reunion. There were 10 class members in attendance as well as spouses and friends. The class meets each year on the first Saturday in March to share high school memories, renew friendships and share information about children, grandchildren and life since graduation. The class was fortunate this year that we have not lost any class members or spouses; from a class of 24, there are 21 classmates remaining. The class members in attendance voted to donate $100 from its class Memorial fund to help with the golf tournament sponsored by the Olen D. Roberson Foundation as a fundraiser for scholarships. The class has donated money several times to help with the scholarship program of the foundation. Pictured are (seated, from left) Jeaneria Stone Parker, Donna Pittman Clark, Judy Fillingim Killingsworth Dismukes, Sue Watson Anderson, (standing) Leon Strickland, Joe Maddox, DeVon Smith, Oree Hornsby, Jackie Helms, and Earl Adkison.
