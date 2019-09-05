The 2019 New Brockton High School Homecoming Court includes (from left) freshman attendant Madison Jones , junior attendant Brittany Taylor, senior attendant Mary Beth Smith, senior attendant Destiny Hataway, senior attendant Jayle Teele, junior attendant Madisen Weems, and sophomore attendant Rexanna Jackson. The NBHS homecoming queen will be crowned on Friday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. in the gym with the pep rally following the coronation. The Gamecocks will take the field Friday, Sept. 13, against Central Hayneville at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.