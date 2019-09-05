New Brockton High School Homecoming Court
New Brockton High School

The 2019 New Brockton High School Homecoming Court includes (from left) freshman attendant Madison Jones , junior attendant Brittany Taylor, senior attendant Mary Beth Smith, senior attendant Destiny Hataway, senior attendant Jayle Teele, junior attendant Madisen Weems, and sophomore attendant Rexanna Jackson. The NBHS homecoming queen will be crowned on Friday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. in the gym with the pep rally following the coronation. The Gamecocks will take the field Friday, Sept. 13, against Central Hayneville at 7 p.m.

