A New Brockton man was killed in a head-on collision on Rucker Boulevard early Friday morning.
Harvey Herman Covington III, 51, was driving his Toyota pickup truck westbound -- towards the Boll Weevil Circle -- around 5 a.m. and struck an eastbound Ford 150 pickup truck head-on.
Covington was killed. The driver of the other truck walked away without a scratch, Coffee County Coroner Robert Preachers said.
The coroner said it appeared Covington, who was pronounced dead at the scene, left his lane and veered in front of the other vehicle.
“He was completely over in the other lane. We’ve got video of it off some of the buildings there,” Preachers said. “Hit the man head on.”
The Enterprise Police Department said the accident happened in the 1000 block of Rucker Boulevard at 5 a.m. Preachers said it happened in front of Pizza Hut.
The EPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.