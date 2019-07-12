Special to The Ledger
The Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of New Brockton voted at the July 9 meeting to put in effect an odd/even watering ban. It is effective immediately and until further notice. All use of automatic irrigation systems and any type of lawn sprinkler shall comply with the odd/even watering system.
Properties with even numbered addresses (312, 516, etc.) will be allowed to use irrigation systems and sprinklers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Properties with odd numbered addresses (123, 421, etc.) will be allowed to use irrigation and sprinkler systems on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There will be no watering on Sundays.
