New Brockton High School’s second annual Cornhole Fund-raiser Tournament for is softball team is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center.

All proceeds from the event will go toward equipment, tournaments and other team expenses.

The cost of the cornhole tournament is $30 per team. Early bird registration is $25. Admission for spectators is $5 each.

There will be prizes for the first-, second- and third-place teams.

