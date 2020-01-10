New Brockton High School’s second annual Cornhole Fund-raiser Tournament for is softball team is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center.
All proceeds from the event will go toward equipment, tournaments and other team expenses.
The cost of the cornhole tournament is $30 per team. Early bird registration is $25. Admission for spectators is $5 each.
There will be prizes for the first-, second- and third-place teams.
