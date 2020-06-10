On the Shelves

The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:

“Always the last to Know” (F) by Kristan Higgins

“Tom Clancy Firing Point” (F) by Mike Maden

“Daddy’s Girls” (F) by Danielle Steel

“Countdown 1945” (NF) by Chris Wallace

(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.

