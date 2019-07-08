New Lions club members

Submitted by Enterprise Lions Club

The Enterprise Lions Club recently initiated three new members. Conrad Stemple conducted the program and noted that the Enterprise club is celebrating 75 years of serving the community this year, the club having been formed in 1944. Pictured are (from left) the new members with their sponsors, Lion Steve Cape, new member Lennis Darby, Lion Sam Kyser, new member Mike Thomas, Lion Eddie Phillips, and new member Trey Shiver and Conrad Stemple. The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at noon at PoFolks.
