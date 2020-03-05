Somehow, Jodee Thompson was still smiling on Wednesday afternoon.
Coffee County’s new probate judge was sworn in on Monday morning, just in time for Tuesday’s primary election. Thompson replaced Probate Judge Steven Blair, who retired effective Feb. 29.
“I’ve practice in the probate court because I represented DHR for 18 years, which involved doing juvenile law but also involved probate issues,” Thompson said. “I’m familiar with the courtroom down here. But that was the courtroom, not the election process.”
Chief Clerk Enterprise Division Susan Carmichael and Chief Clerk Elba Division Missy Clark prepared Thompson for what to expect on Election Day, which included the debut of poll pads at the check-in process.
“But it’s still not the same as actually going and doing it,” Thompson said. “I had the pleasure of being driven around the county by one of our fine deputy sheriffs and he took me around to every polling place.
“I got to meet the poll workers and deliver their checks and check in with them. They’re all so kind. It was new, there were a few little kinks, but overall we got the work done. Everybody was pretty much understanding that it was a new process. It worked well.”
The tour day started at 7 a.m. and ended a little after 4 p.m. — with a 45-minute break for lunch that she concluded wasn’t necessary.
“Those poll workers, everywhere we went they offered us food,” the judge said. “They were great. I had the best time. The majority of them are a little bit older, but they are so energetic and so fun and just so happy to be there. I heard stories about everything and met a lot of people. It was a great day.”
The election process may be new for Thompson — who was appointed to the position by Gov. Kay Ivey — but she is very familiar with much of probate court process.
“There’s not going to be a whole lot of changes with the court because that is mandated by the law that it has to be done a certain way,” she said, speaking in an office so new to her that the Blair’s nameplate is still on the desk. “That part, I have no problem with. I was practicing on this side of the table, now I’m on that side of the table. But the law is still the same.
“I’ve been a lawyer for almost 25 years and I’ve practiced in here for almost 25 years. That part’s like the back of my hand.”
She is a third generation attorney who grew up in Enterprise. Her grandfather was Braxton Bragg Rowe and her father was Warren Rowe. Those two were law partners. Jodee joined her father’s firm after she graduated from the University of Alabama and the Samford Cumberland School of Law. She and her dad were partners before she eventually branched out on her own.
She feels well prepared for the position. Her mother, Lin Rowe, was a social worker for many years.
“That led to my connection to the DHR side,” she said. “You know, probate court does a lot with DHR and agencies like that. It’s kind of second nature to me.
“I’m familiar with the case workers, I’m familiar with the mental health workers, and I think it’s going to be a smooth transition. There are a few things I don’t normally do — having to do with various land issues and things like that. I’ve done some, I just don’t do them very often.”
She also got a head start on her position.
“I got called by the presiding judge here back in November and he said do you mind being the specially appointed judge to fill in for Judge Blair?” she said. “I said, sure, I’d love to help and accepted that position, with the impression that he was coming back after the first of the year.
“We got word that he was going to retire. That started the process of the governor has to find somebody to appoint. I applied. I sent my letter of intent and my resume and had an interview with the governor the Monday before (Feb. 24) in Montgomery. This past Friday she called me and asked me if would accept the appointment.”
It didn’t take long to say yes. She was sworn in Monday by Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge Jeff Kelley. Her husband, Greg Thompson, her mother, Lin Rowe, and her children — daughter Stacy Lin Thompson and son Dyar Thompson, a junior and freshman at Auburn University, respectively — were at the ceremony.
She is almost at peace with the idea idea that she is nearly the lone Alabama fan in the family. Greg and his brother, Jim Thompson, played football at Auburn. Their older brother, Rob, played at Tennessee.
“Their sister got smart and had a dance scholarship to Alabama,” she smiled, but added her children are thriving at Auburn and fit in great there.
“Everybody lives back here except Rob. He lives in Atlanta,” she said.
As far as offices changes, she isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel, but Thompson said she has been working on learning the tag line “to see if there’s anything I can do to improve customer service there.”
“We’d like to try to make it a smoother process. There are some ideas I have I’d like to see if I can get approved that would make it more customer friendly — more options than having to just come into the office,” she said.
“I’d like to see, if possible, us outsource a worker maybe once or twice a month to go out into the community, maybe to a senior citizen’s center that’s more convenient for outer locations in the county. We’ll see if I can get worked out. I don’t know. And maybe do some more online different options.”
