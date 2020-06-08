On the ShelvesThe following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:
“Afterlife” (F) by Julia Alvarez
“The Vanishing Half” (F) by Brit Bennett
“Summer Longing” (F) by Jamie Brenner
“Eagle Station” (F) by Dale Brown
“Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters” (F) by Jennifer Chiaverini
“The Wife Stalker” (F) by Liv Constantine
“A Week at the Shore” (F) by Barbara Delinsky
“Summer Darlings” (F) by Brooke Lea Foster
“The Somerset Girls” (F) by Lori Foster
“The Innkeeper’s Bride” (F) by Kathleen Fuller
“Seeing Darkness” (F) by Heather Graham
“Camino Winds” (LP) by John Grisham
“Brave Girl, Quiet Girl” (F) by Catherine Ryan Hyde
“Credible Threat” (F) by J.A. Jance
“If It Bleeds” (LP) by Stephen King
“The Water Keeper” (F) by Charles Martin
“Truth and Justice” (F) by Fern Michaels
“Careful What You Click For” (F) by Mary B. Morrison
“North Carolina’s Outer Banks” (NF)
“The 20th Victim” (LP) by James Patterson
“After Me Comes the Flood” (F) by Sarah Perry
“The Orphan Thief” (F) by Glynis Peters
“North Carolina Off the Beaten Path” (NF) by Sara Pitzer
“Hideaway” (F) by Nora Roberts
“The Summer Deal” (F) by Jill Shalvis
“Hot Lead, Cold Justice” (F) by Mickey Spillane
“The Wedding Dress” (LP) by Danielle Steel
“The Last Trial” (F/LP) by Scott Turow
“Broken Faith” (B) by Mitch Weiss
“Bombshell” (F) by Stuart Woods
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
