On the Shelves
Currently the Enterprise Library is closed. The following are popular new releases which will be available at the Enterprise Public Library once it is open to the public:
“A Conspiracy of Bones” (CD) by Kathy Reichs
“The Numbers Game” (LP) by Danielle Steel
“Hit List” (CD) by Stuart Woods
“The Red Lotus” (F) by Chris Bohjalian
“The Boy from the Woods” (F) by Harlan Coben
“Journey of the Pharoahs” (LP) by Clive Cuss
“A Forgotten Murder” (F) by Jude Deveraux
“Gone by Midnight” (F) by Candice Fox
“The Final Deception” (F) by Heather Graham
“Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection” (LP) by Joshua Hood
“No Stone Unturned” (F) by Andrea Kane
“Devoted” (F) by Dean Koontz
“It’s Not All Downhill From Here” (F) by Terry McMillan
“Weather” (F) by Jenny Offill
“Texas Outlaw” (F) by James Patterson
“A Conspiracy of Bones” (F) by Kathy Reichs
“The Last Odyssey” (F) by James Rollins
“The K Team” (F) by David Rosenfelt
“The Jetsetters” (F) by Amanda Eyre Ward
“Hit List” (F/LP) by Stuart Woods
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.